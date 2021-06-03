Crime
What Are Slider Crimes And Why Are Thieves Taking Advantage

What in the world are slider crimes?

WHAT ARE SLIDER CRIMES

A new type of thievery is sweeping over the Atlanta metro area called “Slider Crimes.” According to Atlanta police, Slider Crimes are when a motorist gets out and leaves a car door unlocked, the slider slides into the vehicle. Usually, these crimes take place at gas stations. Sometimes the thief will actually steal the car, but more times than not they will grab belongings from the car, then hop in a trail car to leave the scene.

RELATED: Indy Summer Learning Labs; Policing Crime in The Circle City

According to IMPD, the Indianapolis area has seen a dramatic increase in carjackings, up 82% in 2021. Carjackings and slider crimes have increased due to new technology in cars.

Police are continuing to work on solutions to solve this new age theft problem.

RELATED: 5 Ways To Protect Yourself Against Holiday Scammers

HOW CAN I PROTECT MYSELF?

  1. Always lock your doors when you leave your car, no matter the circumstances.
  2. Never leave your car running when you leave it at a gas station or any parking lot
  3. Always stay alert. Look around for suspicious activity before you leave your car

