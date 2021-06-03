Indy
Simone Biles headlines 'Gold Over America' tour coming to Indianapolis

Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 4

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the most decorated athletes in the world is coming to Indianapolis.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is headlining the “Gold Over America” tour. The show is described as a “gymnast-meets-pop-concert spectacular.”

The show will feature an all-star team of gymnastic champions who, according to showrunners, will spread messages of women empowerment to inspire the next generation of athletes.

In addition to Biles, the show will include performances by Katelyn Ohashi, Laurie Hernandez, Jordan Chiles, Danusia Francis, Peng-Peng Lee and Morgan Hurd.

 

