IU Health requiring all team members to get COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 1

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University Health has announced it will require all team members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by September 1.

In a statement released on Tuesday, IU Health said they are committed to providing a safe place to work and receive care. By keeping their commitment, they are requiring all team members to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 1.

IU Health explained that vaccinated team members is a safe and effective way to protect patients and help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in facilities and in the community, and requiring vaccinations for healthcare workers is not new or unprecedented.

Photos
Close