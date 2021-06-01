Indy
IMPD provides details of shooting, pursuit that left officer and others injured

Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A wild sequence of events took place in less than 15 minutes Saturday when a 21-year-old man allegedly shot two people, intentionally struck a third with an SUV, shot at three different vehicles and exchanged gunfire with police officers, striking one multiple times, before he was shot by police, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officers responded to the 6400 block of Kentstone Drive around 3:40 p.m. Saturday after two people were reported shot. Police found two victims who medics transported to St. Vincent Hospital. A 61-year-old woman was listed in critical condition and a 38-year-old man was stable.

Read more from WRTV here

Close