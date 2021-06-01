Program cooks up life lessons for teenage girls

INDIANAPOLIS — An initiative for teenage girls on the far east side is giving them a taste of what life has to offer through the culinary arts.
Chef Felicia Grady has been cooking all her life and operates a catering company called Plate It Up, but that’s not all she serves these days.
“As long as I can remember, I have always cooked. Then I went to culinary school,” Grady said. “I am a former culinary instructor at Second Helpings, and a lot of adult people don’t cook anything and I was amazed.”
Now, instead of just spicing up customer’s lives with her tasty creations, she teachers others how to cook and some teenagers are getting a taste.
Grady said she understands cooking might be the end-all-be-all for some, but it’s also a great gateway to greatness wherever the girls choose to go.
“It’ll also give them a sense of I really like this or I don’t like this,” Grady said. “You can do whatever you want to do with this. It’s your thing. You can do your thing with it.”
