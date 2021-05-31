News and Headlines
HomeNews And Headlines

Michael Jordan And Brand Contribute One-Million To Morehouse College

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Presidential Medal of Freedom

Source: Ned Dishman / Getty

An historically Black college in Atlanta is about to get a boost in funds from an NBA legend. Over the weekend, Michael Jordan and the Jordan brand revealed they’re making a one-million dollar contribution to Morehouse College. The funds are expected to be put towards the Journalism and Sports Marketing program. Additionally, the Hall of Farmer is also making large contributions to the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the Ida B. Wells Society at the University of North Carolina. Last year, Jordan announced his plan to donate 100-million dollars in a span of ten years to battle systemic racism.

More on this story here:

https://www.hotnewhiphop.com/michael-jordan-donates-s1-million-to-morehouse-for-journalism-and-sports-related-careers-news.132907.html

michael jordan , Michael Jordan Brand , Morehouse College

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
15 items
MAGA Stans Attack Vice President Kamala Harris For Assuming She Ignored Memorial Day
 1 day ago
05.31.21
20 items
Battle Of The Jawns: Jill Scott Trends After Fan Asked Raunchy Question About Her & Jazmine Sullivan
 1 day ago
05.31.21
6 items
Meek Mill Helps Bring Ex-Cellmate, Eric Riddick Home [WATCH]
 2 days ago
05.31.21
Sheryl Lee Ralph Shows Off Her Killer Body At 64
 2 days ago
05.31.21
Porsha Williams Got A Tattoo Of Simon Guobadia’s Middle Name
 2 days ago
05.31.21
Rorschach Yeezy: Kanye West Spotted Rocking Full Face Mask
 2 days ago
05.31.21
Did Jay-Z & Beyoncé Commission The World’s Most Expensive Car?
 2 days ago
05.31.21
13 items
Erica Mena Drops Safaree & Other Reality Show Relationships That Didn’t Last
 3 days ago
05.29.21
Jay-Z Tells LeBron James About The Rapper That Made Him Nervous [VIDEO]
 3 days ago
05.31.21
Jay-Z Admits He Used To Forget His Lyrics On ‘The Shop’ [Video]
 3 days ago
05.31.21
Swizz Beatz Looks Back On DMX, ‘Exodus,’ Rare Stories, Verzuz & More! [EXCLUSIVE]
 3 days ago
05.28.21
Baby Bump! Usher And Girlfriend Are Expecting! [PHOTO]
 3 days ago
05.31.21
Kanye West Rumored to Be Dating Supermodel Irina Shayk
 4 days ago
05.28.21
Toni Braxton Commences Hot Girl Summer In A Thong Bikini
 4 days ago
05.28.21
Photos
Close