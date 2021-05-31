Michael Jordan And Brand Contribute One-Million To Morehouse College

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

An historically Black college in Atlanta is about to get a boost in funds from an NBA legend. Over the weekend, Michael Jordan and the Jordan brand revealed they’re making a one-million dollar contribution to Morehouse College. The funds are expected to be put towards the Journalism and Sports Marketing program. Additionally, the Hall of Farmer is also making large contributions to the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the Ida B. Wells Society at the University of North Carolina. Last year, Jordan announced his plan to donate 100-million dollars in a span of ten years to battle systemic racism.

More on this story here:

https://www.hotnewhiphop.com/michael-jordan-donates-s1-million-to-morehouse-for-journalism-and-sports-related-careers-news.132907.html

Also On 106.7 WTLC: