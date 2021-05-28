Lifestyle
Home

Omari Hardwick’s Thirst Trappy Shirtless Self-Care Routine Sends Social Media Into A Frenzy

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
32nd Annual "A Candle in the Dark" Gala

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Omari Hardwick’s shirtless skin regimen has the ladies going crazy. Who knew Witch Hazel could be so sexy? The former Power star appears on GQ’s thirst trappy “Grooming Gods with Omari Hardwick” where he breaks down his self-care routine, which consists of him washing his beard, scrubbing his abs, shaving his head and other practices that are well worth the time spent.

In the interview with GQ, Omari stressed the importance self-care. “Taking care of yourself is a big necessity,” he said. “You gotta make sure that you keep yourself in a proper condition to always be hollered at.”

A tatted and bare-chested Omari begins the six-minute clip by splashing water on his face and beard and that’s when we realized, it was definitely something to watch. After patting his face dry he opines about Thayer’s Witch Hazel before spraying the mist on his face, then all over his body.

He moisturizes his head before shaving using Nivea Men Sensitive shaving gel. Things continued to get erotic when he washed his beard with (“Two major scoops” ) with Scotch Porter Beard Conditioner. He even uses sunscreen. “This is really important for men of color,” he added. “Sometimes we think that the sun does not affect us.”

He polishes his pearl whites with Sensodyne extra-whitening toothpaste and finishes off his routine with YSL cologne. “When you hug somebody, they never forget that hug.”

Whew chile, we know it smelled good up in there. These days, Omari is flexing his pecks in Army Of The Dead.

RELATED STORIES:

11 Photos Of Omari Hardwick Looking Sexy In A Suit

Black Twitter Drags Omari Hardwick For Planting Two Unwanted Kisses On Beyoncé At Image Awards

Omari Hardwick’s Thirst Trappy Shirtless Self-Care Routine Sends Social Media Into A Frenzy  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Kanye West Rumored to Be Dating Supermodel Irina Shayk
 2 hours ago
05.28.21
Toni Braxton Commences Hot Girl Summer In A Thong Bikini
 4 hours ago
05.28.21
Vivica A. Fox Ended Her First Marriage Because She Was The Breadwinner Of The House
 5 hours ago
05.28.21
Dave Chappelle’s New Documentary To Close Out 2021 Tribeca Film Festival
 6 hours ago
05.28.21
Vivica Fox Says “Don’t Get Nervous” To 50 Cent’s Girlfriend Following Her ‘Love of My Life’ Statement
 12 hours ago
05.28.21
Was Ben Affleck Sending Jennifer Lopez Love Letters Before Her Split With A-Rod?
 13 hours ago
05.28.21
Royce Da 5’9 Calls For DJ Vlad Boycott After Juvenile Interview
 21 hours ago
05.28.21
15 items
Happy 50th Birthday Left Eye: The Best 90s Throwback Pics Of Lisa Lopes
 21 hours ago
05.27.21
15 items
Pharrell Williams Hailed As A Fashion Trendsetter After 2003 Photo Shared
 22 hours ago
05.28.21
5 items
5 Times Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes Embodied 2000’s Fashion
 22 hours ago
05.27.21
Kel Mitchell Meets The New Keenan To Discuss ‘Deliciousness’ And His 6K Walk For Clean Water
 2 days ago
05.27.21
10 items
10 Bad A** Throwback Photos Of Pam Grier
 2 days ago
05.27.21
5 items
5 Times Damson Idris Put The Dam In Damnnn He’s Fine…
 2 days ago
05.27.21
16 items
16 Times Cameras Captured Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Beauty Perfectly
 2 days ago
05.27.21
Photos
Close