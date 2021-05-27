Sports
HomeSports

Adam Vinatieri announces retirement during “Pat McAfee Show”

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Miami Dolphins v Indianapolis Colts

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri announced Wednesday on the “Pat McAfee Show” that he is retiring after 24 seasons.

The 48-year-old is the NFL’s all-time scoring leader with 2,674 points between his 14 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and his first 10 seasons with the New England Patriots.

According to ESPN, Vinatieri made 28 game-winning kicks during his career and has four Super Bowl rings — one from the Colts and three from the Patriots — the most of any NFL kicker.

“By Friday, if paperwork goes in, you heard it here first,” Vinatieri told McAfee Wednesday during his show.

Read more from WRTV here

Adam Vinatieri , Adam Vinatieri retirement , footbal , Indianapolis Colts , INDY News , nfl , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Kel Mitchell Meets The New Keenan To Discuss ‘Deliciousness’ And His 6K Walk For Clean Water
 18 hours ago
05.27.21
10 items
10 Bad A** Throwback Photos Of Pam Grier
 18 hours ago
05.27.21
5 items
5 Times Damson Idris Put The Dam In Damnnn He’s Fine…
 20 hours ago
05.27.21
16 items
16 Times Cameras Captured Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Beauty Perfectly
 1 day ago
05.27.21
Master P Is Honored By Lincoln University With A Doctorate
 1 day ago
05.26.21
Bye, Bye Baby: Erica Mena Files To Divorce Safaree Samuels
 1 day ago
05.26.21
Popular ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Wins Big At California Casino
 1 day ago
05.26.21
Lela Rochon’s Daughter Wore Her Mom’s Vintage ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Premiere Party Gown To Prom
 2 days ago
05.25.21
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Y. Gray Gets 10 Days In Jail Over Domestic Violence Case
 2 days ago
05.25.21
Drake’s Son Bursts Into Tears As Dad Named ‘Artist Of The Decade’
 3 days ago
05.25.21
20 items
Nicki Minaj Give’s Us A Photo Dump..Of Her DUMP [Photos]
 3 days ago
05.25.21
4 items
4 Of The Cutest Photos Of Kelly Rowland & Her Family Of Four
 3 days ago
05.25.21
Mom And Doctoral Student Maureen Nicol Only Models If She Can Make A Difference
 3 days ago
05.25.21
Fantasia And Husband Kendall Taylor Welcome Their First Child Together
 3 days ago
05.24.21
Photos
Close