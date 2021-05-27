Indy
HomeIndy

Indianapolis Mayor, IMPD Chief address gun violence during monthly public safety walk

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — A five-year-old girl shot and wounded in her home. A woman shot and killed near a playground. A man found shot and critically injured in a park. These shootings happened in Indianapolis on Wednesday and add to the growing list of violent and sometimes random acts plaguing the Circle City.

If you happened to be traveling on the city’s east side, near New York Street, you may have noticed officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department walking through neighborhoods. It was a rare, but rewarding sight, as Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and IMPD Chief Randal Taylor joined residents for a public safety walk that afternoon.

“It’s an amazing, wonderful feeling,” Kevin Pedigo said. “I like to see police officers walking beats.”

Read more from WRTV here

Gun Violence , IMPD , impd chief , IMPD POLICE CHIEF RANDAL TAYLOR , Indianapolis Police , INDY News , Mayor Joe Hogsett , public safety , Public Safety walk , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Kel Mitchell Meets The New Keenan To Discuss ‘Deliciousness’ And His 6K Walk For Clean Water
 17 hours ago
05.27.21
10 items
10 Bad A** Throwback Photos Of Pam Grier
 18 hours ago
05.27.21
5 items
5 Times Damson Idris Put The Dam In Damnnn He’s Fine…
 20 hours ago
05.27.21
16 items
16 Times Cameras Captured Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Beauty Perfectly
 24 hours ago
05.27.21
Master P Is Honored By Lincoln University With A Doctorate
 1 day ago
05.26.21
Bye, Bye Baby: Erica Mena Files To Divorce Safaree Samuels
 1 day ago
05.26.21
Popular ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Wins Big At California Casino
 1 day ago
05.26.21
Lela Rochon’s Daughter Wore Her Mom’s Vintage ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Premiere Party Gown To Prom
 2 days ago
05.25.21
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Y. Gray Gets 10 Days In Jail Over Domestic Violence Case
 2 days ago
05.25.21
Drake’s Son Bursts Into Tears As Dad Named ‘Artist Of The Decade’
 3 days ago
05.25.21
20 items
Nicki Minaj Give’s Us A Photo Dump..Of Her DUMP [Photos]
 3 days ago
05.25.21
4 items
4 Of The Cutest Photos Of Kelly Rowland & Her Family Of Four
 3 days ago
05.25.21
Mom And Doctoral Student Maureen Nicol Only Models If She Can Make A Difference
 3 days ago
05.25.21
Fantasia And Husband Kendall Taylor Welcome Their First Child Together
 3 days ago
05.24.21
Photos
Close