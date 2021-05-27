Howard University Renames College Of Fine Arts For Actor Chadwick Boseman

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Howard University is renaming its College of Fine Arts after Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. The actor graduated from Howard in 2000 and died last summer at age 43 from colon cancer. Former Disney chairman Bob Iger is raising money for an endowment named after Boseman. He’s also raising funds for the construction of a new building on the Washington, DC campus. Students began circulating a petition to rename the college after Boseman days after he died in August.

Here’s more on the story here:

https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/26/us/chadwick-boseman-howard-university-trnd/

Also On 106.7 WTLC: