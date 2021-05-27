Entertainment Buzz
Howard University Renames College Of Fine Arts For Actor Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman at Howard University

Howard University is renaming its College of Fine Arts after Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman. The actor graduated from Howard in 2000 and died last summer at age 43 from colon cancer. Former Disney chairman Bob Iger is raising money for an endowment named after Boseman. He’s also raising funds for the construction of a new building on the Washington, DC campus. Students began circulating a petition to rename the college after Boseman days after he died in August.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/26/us/chadwick-boseman-howard-university-trnd/

Photos
Close