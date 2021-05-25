Celebrity Kids
Home

Lela Rochon’s Daughter Wore Her Mom’s Vintage ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Premiere Party Gown To Prom

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Ron Galella Archive - File Photos

Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty

Lela Rochon knew her gorgeous red gown she wore to the Waiting To Exhale premiere party would come in handy again, one day, so she safely tucked it in her closet for the opportune time. Fast-forward some years and the red satin gown that once graced the red carpet was the perfect dress for her daughter Asia Rochon Fuqua to wear to prom! Lela captioned the photo, “Yes I saved the dress… wasn’t sure why but now I know.”

Lela and Asia are nearly twinsies but both brought their individuality to the dress. Both ladies served soft glam. While Lela wore an up do in the 90s, Asia wore soft waves with her face beat by Adam Christopher using AJ Crimson makeup and House Of Lashes.

The Rochon family made headlines in 2019 after photos of Nicole Murphy kissing Training Day director Antoine Fuqua hit the Internet and went viral, prompting a later apology from the reality TV star, who claimed they were just “family friends.”

She told Wendy Williams, “Trust me, I wish it didn’t happen. It was a moment where I should’ve thought more through the situation. Make better judgments. It’s something I apologized for.”

After the cheating scandal, Lela was bodyshamed and blamed for Fuqua’s cheating. Fans quickly noted Lela battles an autoimmune disease. The incident prompted Internet-wide appreciation for Rochon, who was a staple in Black classics like Harlem Nights, Boomerang and Why Do Fools Fall In Love. 

Keep up with Lela on her Instagram page.

RELATED STORIES:

A Lela Rochon Appreciation Post: The Brown Bombshell Of The 90s

Nicole Murphy Caught Lip-Locking With Lela Rochon’s Husband Antoine Fuqua

Lela Rochon’s Daughter Wore Her Mom’s Vintage ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Premiere Party Gown To Prom  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Lela Rochon’s Daughter Wore Her Mom’s Vintage ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Premiere Party Gown To Prom
 2 hours ago
05.25.21
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Y. Gray Gets 10 Days In Jail Over Domestic Violence Case
 8 hours ago
05.25.21
Drake’s Son Bursts Into Tears As Dad Named ‘Artist Of The Decade’
 16 hours ago
05.25.21
20 items
Nicki Minaj Give’s Us A Photo Dump..Of Her DUMP [Photos]
 16 hours ago
05.25.21
4 items
4 Of The Cutest Photos Of Kelly Rowland & Her Family Of Four
 18 hours ago
05.25.21
Mom And Doctoral Student Maureen Nicol Only Models If She Can Make A Difference
 19 hours ago
05.25.21
Fantasia And Husband Kendall Taylor Welcome Their First Child Together
 20 hours ago
05.24.21
13 items
Atlanta Hawks Legend Dominique Wilkins Accuses Restaurant of Discrimination, ATLiens Not Having It
 22 hours ago
05.25.21
T.I. Seemingly Hits Back At Accusers On “What It’s Come To”
 2 days ago
05.23.21
Iconic Hip-Hop Photographer Chi Modu Dead At 54
 2 days ago
05.24.21
15 items
#NBATwitter Believes Adam Silver Didn’t Want Warriors-Grizzlies Outcome
 3 days ago
05.23.21
10 items
10 Times Naomi Campbell Killed The Fashion Game
 3 days ago
05.23.21
Nas, LL Cool J & Fat Joe Help Break Ground At Universal Hip Hop Museum
 4 days ago
05.23.21
15 items
#RadioShack: Twitter Takes It Back To The ’80s, Gets Radio Shack Trending
 4 days ago
05.23.21
Photos
Close