Talking about your partner all day

You can get trapped in a daydream, and it’s important to bring your thoughts back to reality especially when you’ve been together for awhile.

Your relationship should be a part of your life, not your whole life.

There should be things you are invested in outside of your partnership that give you life and energy.

