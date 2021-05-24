News and Headlines
‘Vaxed and Relaxed’: Chicago restaurants now have vaccinated-only sections

CHICAGO, IL. — Chicago restaurants opened up this weekend under new city guidance that allows them to have “vaccinated-only” sections.

If patrons are vaccinated, there are no restrictions for them. But the unvaccinated will continue to have distanced tables and partitions.

At one suburban restaurant, customers have to show proof of their full vaccination to get a pink bracelet — that says “Vaxed and Relaxed” — then they can take a seat or stool in an area with zero restrictions.

“I think this helps the businesses, you know, get back to not even a break-even, but closer to our break-even,” Sam Sanchez, the restaurant owner, said.

Read more from WRTV here

