Pike High School program helps guide students to HBCUs and success

“We knew we had a job to do because we didn’t have a lot of students going to college,” Woods said. “Our numbers are just something to be proud of.”

Woods said finding scholarships, putting students on the path to affordable education and steering them toward success still gives her a rush.

The program has opened doors to numerous current and former Pike students they did not know existed.

“I did not grow up learning about HBCUs,” Isaiah Martin, a senior at Pike, said. “My mother went to a PWI. It’s not really talked about in my family.”

