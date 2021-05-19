Television
Are There Some Cast Changes That Are Coming Soon to “RHOA?”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 13

Source: Bravo / Getty

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” could be returning for another season with a different cast than the most recent installment.

One of the reality staples on the Bravo network is “allegedly getting a cast shake-up for their next season,” according to a report on theJasmineBRAND.

The reason is possibly due to bad ratings compared to other seasons.

From EURweb:

“The ratings weren’t the best this past season, so they need to do something to help get more viewers.”

The season 13 premiere was the lowest in history–with 489,000 less viewers than the season 12 premiere. Additionally, TV Deets reports that the recently-aired season 13 finale and reunion were the series’ lowest-rated ever.

Then again, what all did happen during season 13 that was really worth talking about.

Back to the news, with those disappointing numbers, cast changes are likely expected as contracts have to yet be signed by anyone.  One cast member could be reassigned as simply a “friend of the housewives.”

Here is the IG post from theJasmineBRAND below:

So take a good look at the cast in this photo.  Chances are, a lot of them have each held that peach in the intro one last time.

Who do you think should stay or go on “RHOA?”

 

Close