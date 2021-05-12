Indy
HomeIndy

Indianapolis Urban League’s pandemic food drive still feeding families 55 weeks later

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — “This is usually how it is every Tuesday morning. We start off with the big crowd and it usually takes us about an hour to get through them,” David Gray, volunteer with the Indianapolis Urban League said.

When the pandemic started just over a year ago, volunteers at the Indianapolis Urban League, like Gray, would have ever predicted that only 13 months later their weekly food distribution would still be feeding families.

“This is week 55. So, 55 weeks,” Gray said. “Honestly, at the end of every month that we’ve done this for the first few months I figured that was going to be the end and the next week they’d be like, no we’re keeping it going.”

For the past year, Gray has had a close up look at the effects of the pandemic with the line of cars serving as a gauge on the damage done to so many families and so many people. Regardless of the time of year or even whether the Indianapolis Urban League has distributed food supplies to roughly 600 families for 55 weeks in a row.

Read more from WRTV here

Feeding Families , food drive , Indianapolis Urban League , INDY News , local community , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Sherri Shepherd Shows Off Her Snatched Figure In An All-Red Bodysuit And We’re Here For It!
 17 hours ago
05.12.21
9 items
Porsha, Porsha, Porsha: #BlackTwitter Goes In On Porsha And Simon’s Scandalous Engagement
 1 day ago
05.12.21
7 items
Balling On A Budget: Cheap Meals That Taste Good & Won’t Break The Bank
 1 day ago
05.12.21
14 items
The NY Post Hilarously Trolled On Twitter For Ridiculous Leonardo DiCaprio Tweet
 1 day ago
05.12.21
20 items
Dirty Mack Diva: Porsha Williams Confirms Relationship With Ex Of ‘RHOA’ Castmate
 1 day ago
05.11.21
20 items
Pooh Shiesty Allegedly Seen With Trans Woman, Twitter Sleuths On The Case
 1 day ago
05.11.21
15 items
Donald Glover Offers Critique Of Film & TV Industry, Folks On Twitter Don’t Know What Canceled Means
 1 day ago
05.11.21
12 items
Washed Tim Tebow Getting NFL Contract, Twitter Stares In Colin Kaepernick
 2 days ago
05.11.21
Lex Warnick Shaved Her Head Then Won The Bailey Agency’s Instagram Model Search
 2 days ago
05.11.21
Where Are You Yeezy: Kanye West’s 1 Of 1 Goyard Backpack Sells For $55,000.00
 2 days ago
05.10.21
Is Jay-Z Looking To Start His Own Film Production Company?
 2 days ago
05.10.21
10 items
Nicki Minaj Dropping Mixtape On Friday?, Thirst Trap In The Interim
 2 days ago
05.11.21
Kevin Hart Navigates Being A Single Dad In Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Fatherhood’
 2 days ago
05.10.21
8 items
Mariah Carey’s Reaction To YTK’s “Hoodtastic” Spin on Her Song “Shake It Off” Sparks Twitter Debate
 2 days ago
05.11.21
Photos
Close