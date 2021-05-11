Indy
Eli Lilly plans to return to the office in downtown Indy

As more people are vaccinated, one of the biggest employers in downtown Indianapolis is making plans to bring employees back to its headquarters.

Since the early days of the pandemic, about 7,000 Eli Lilly employees have been working from home. Now, 25% of workers will return to the office on June 1.

Vaccinations will be required only for the first group to return to the building. The rest will return by July 12, as long as cases continue to decline.

“Our new work model will be based on the requirements of each job individually … We want to embrace the opportunity to have more flexibility for our employees,” David Ricks, Eli Lilly’s chairman and CEO, said during a live press conference on Monday.

Source: https://www.wrtv.com/news/local-news/eli-lilly-plans-to-return-to-the-office-in-downtown-indy

