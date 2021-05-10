Obama family mourns the death of beloved dog, Bo

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Barack and Michelle Obama are mourning the death of their beloved family dog, Bo.

The former president and first lady shared the heartbreaking news on social media Saturday afternoon.

“Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion,” the former president posted on Twitter. “Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives — happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between.”

The former first lady also shared a loving memorial to Bo.

“We also know we weren’t the only ones who cared for Bo, and are grateful for all the love you showed him over the years,” she posted on her Instagram. “Please hug the furry members of your family a little closer tonight—and give them a belly rub from us.”

Source: WRTV

