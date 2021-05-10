Indy
HomeIndy

WiFi at these three Indy Parks is about more than just internet

WiFi at these three Indy Parks is about more than just internet

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Hands typing on laptop computer, close-up

Source: Medioimages/Photodisc / Getty

Indy Parks is now offering free WiFi at three Indianapolis Parks to increase social equity in communities where internet access may not be readily available.

The free WiFi is available at Fredrick Douglas Park, Municipal Gardens and Riverside Park. More than 300,000 people visit these parks every year, according to a press release from Indy Parks.

Having WiFi at the parks will allow people to have virtual meetings, search for jobs, children to complete homework assignments and other internet activities.

Indy Parks get more than $23,000 from the Enhanced Access Review Committee to pay for one year of WiFi at the parks. Indy Parks will continue planning for continued costs in the 2022 budget.

Read the full story here.

Source: WRTV.com

Indy , parks , wifi

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Where Are You Yeezy: Kanye West’s 1 Of 1 Goyard Backpack Sells For $55,000.00
 7 hours ago
05.10.21
Is Jay-Z Looking To Start His Own Film Production Company?
 7 hours ago
05.10.21
Kevin Hart Navigates Being A Single Dad In Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Fatherhood’
 7 hours ago
05.10.21
Meghan Markle Sports Princess Diana-Inspired $25K Cartier Watch, ‘Woman Power’ Chain In Rare TV Appearance
 10 hours ago
05.10.21
7 itemsNickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Arrivals
Celebrity Mother’s Day Round Up: Check Out How Ciara, Lala, Lauren London And More Celebrated The Special Day!
 1 day ago
05.10.21
Coko Of SWV Reveals She Witnessed Tragic Event Leading Up To Verzuz With Xscape
 1 day ago
05.10.21
June Ambrose And Summer Chamblin Are More Than Just Mother-Daughter Goals
 1 day ago
05.10.21
Swizz Beatz Doubles Down On Calling Out Phony Friends At DMX’s Funeral
 1 day ago
05.10.21
15 items
Right-Wing Twitter Attacks Michelle Obama After New Interview
 2 days ago
05.10.21
Queen Naija Opens Up About Getting A ‘Mommy Makeover’ To Feel Comfortable Again
 3 days ago
05.10.21
Lyfe Jennings Reveals The Real Reason He Did ‘Love And Hip Hop’ Ahead Of ‘Unsung’ [EXCLUSIVE]
 3 days ago
05.10.21
15 items
You Can Finally Get Paid For Tweets With New Tip Jar Feature, Twitter Has Thoughts
 3 days ago
05.10.21
12 items
12 Hip-Hop Artists With AAPI Ancestry
 4 days ago
05.07.21
Jaleel White Brings Back Steve Urkel to Promote ‘Purple Urkle’ Cannabis Product
 4 days ago
05.07.21
Photos
Close