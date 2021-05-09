Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Swizz Beatz Doubles Down On Calling Out Phony Friends At DMX’s Funeral

He said what he said.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Memorial Service Held For Rapper DMX

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Swizz Beatz was closer to DMX than most, and made it a point to call out the phony friends who weren’t there for the late rapper when he was alive at his homegoing. In a recent interview with Angie Martinez, Swizz stood by what he said about X not getting the love he needed, and sycophants in his cipher.

“I just wish all these people showed up for him when he was here,” said Swizz at the Barclays Center on April 24. “You got thousands of people claiming who they are and tickets and things like that. This man needed everybody. He didn’t need everybody when he’s not here, he needed everybody when he was here. We have to learn to celebrate each other while we’re here.”

That’s all facts.

Martinez asked about who he was referencing. Although he didn’t name any name, Swizz pointed out that it wasn’t the fans he had issues with, but people closer to X who showed their true colors after his death.

“From the fans’ standpoint, X got a lot of love. It’s just the other love he was looking for I don’t think he got a lot of,” said Swizz “And that’s what made me want to say what I said at his homegoing because I was dealing with a lot of that. And I was with X a lot. Especially, recently. So I was very current in his life and understanding where he was at and what he was going through. So when I started seeing things, naturally as his brother, it just bothered me.”

Rest in power Dark Man X.

 

Swizz Beatz Doubles Down On Calling Out Phony Friends At DMX’s Funeral  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
7 itemsNickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Arrivals
Celebrity Mother’s Day Round Up: Check Out How Ciara, Lala, Lauren London And More Celebrated The Special Day!
 14 hours ago
05.10.21
Coko Of SWV Reveals She Witnessed Tragic Event Leading Up To Verzuz With Xscape
 16 hours ago
05.10.21
June Ambrose And Summer Chamblin Are More Than Just Mother-Daughter Goals
 17 hours ago
05.10.21
Swizz Beatz Doubles Down On Calling Out Phony Friends At DMX’s Funeral
 22 hours ago
05.10.21
15 items
Right-Wing Twitter Attacks Michelle Obama After New Interview
 2 days ago
05.10.21
Queen Naija Opens Up About Getting A ‘Mommy Makeover’ To Feel Comfortable Again
 2 days ago
05.10.21
Lyfe Jennings Reveals The Real Reason He Did ‘Love And Hip Hop’ Ahead Of ‘Unsung’ [EXCLUSIVE]
 3 days ago
05.10.21
15 items
You Can Finally Get Paid For Tweets With New Tip Jar Feature, Twitter Has Thoughts
 3 days ago
05.10.21
12 items
12 Hip-Hop Artists With AAPI Ancestry
 4 days ago
05.07.21
Jaleel White Brings Back Steve Urkel to Promote ‘Purple Urkle’ Cannabis Product
 4 days ago
05.07.21
20 items
Who Is Naomi Sharon, The Singer Accused Of Cheating On Her Man With Drake?
 4 days ago
05.07.21
DJ Clark Kent Talks About Coppin’ Kicks on eBay
 4 days ago
05.07.21
Drake May Add A Gift To Your Next Uber Eats Delivery
 4 days ago
05.07.21
Megan The Stallion Is Putting Her Dog Mom Skills On Display In New Snapchat Show ‘Off Thee Leash’
 4 days ago
05.07.21
Photos
Close