Former First Lady Michelle Obama Praises Black Lives Matter Movement

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is throwing her support behind the Black Lives Matter movement and opening up about racism in America. Speaking on CBS This Morning, Mrs. Obama said many Black people still “live in fear,” including her. She discussed her daughters Malia and Sasha and how she worries about assumptions made if they’re by themselves. Obama said organizers of Black Lives Matter are “takin’ to the streets because they have to.” She said despite the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial, many in the Black community still feel certain anxieties. Ex-Minneapolis police officer Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges, including second-degree murder, in the death of George Floyd.

More on this story here:

https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/552293-michelle-obama-praises-blm-says-she-fears-for-daughters

