One Year Later: Dreasjon Reed federal case moving forward

CLOSE
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family is moving forward with a civil rights lawsuit against the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Thursday marks one year since the death of Dreasjon Reed, and a federal lawsuit in Indianapolis has its next hearing on May 19.
Last May 6, Reed led police on a chase, which he shared on Facebook Live. The chase ended at 62nd St. and Michigan Rd. Reed then ran from the vehicle. The 21-year-old and IMPD exchanged gunfire.
A special prosecutor cleared the IMPD officer of any wrongdoing.
Read more from WRTV here
Also On 106.7 WTLC: