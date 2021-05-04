Celebrity News
Bag Collection: Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg Partner With Bic For EZ Reach Lighter

The pair are now entering into a new partnership with BIC for its new EZ Reach lighter

The unlikely but completely organic connection between Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg has defied expectations and remains a fruitful partnership. The pair are now entering into a new partnership with BIC for its new EZ Reach lighter to be used for whatever activity calls for portable fire.

BIC, which provides far more than lighters with a portfolio that includes razors, pens, and more, joined forces with Auntie Stewart, Uncle Snoop, and Marquee Brands to bring forth the EZ REACH lighter, which they say is the “ultimate lighter for all lighting occasions,” and we should know what that means. Wink Wink.

The collaboration is part of the “Pass It” campaign that will run through next year and makes it debut on Tuesday (May 4).

The EZ Reach lighter’s unique design is made to help folks reach hard-to-reach areas while keeping their fingers safe from the heat. Whether you’re lighting citronella candles to hang out on the deck, firing up the ol’ barbecue grill, or, ahem, whatever else you’re into, the reusable EZ REACH is poised to be a must-have device this coming summer and beyond.

“The BIC EZ Reach lighter offers a solution to the everyday problem of lighting those hard-to-reach places, whether you are lighting candles, entertaining guests outdoors, or adding a finishing touch to that special birthday cake,” said Martha Stewart via a press statment. “I’m thrilled to partner with BIC to create my own line of beautifully designed and packaged EZ Reach lighters which bring function, innovation, inspiration and beauty into the home and onto the table.”

Snoop Dogg added, “As someone who uses a lighter almost every day, having one that’s reliable and safe to use is important, which is why I reach for my BIC EZ Reach whenever I need a lighter,” said Snoop Dogg. “I love working with my friend Martha and we had a lot of fun showing off the many ways the BIC EZ Reach lighter truly is the ideal lighter for all lighting occasions.”

The EZ Reach has been in production since last August. Officially licensed Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg lighters will be available nationwide soon. Learn more here.

Bag Collection: Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg Partner With Bic For EZ Reach Lighter  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

