Tell me if you’ve heard this before…

Sean “Diddy” Combs is switching up his name. On Monday, the Bad Boy Records mogul revealed that he officially changed his middle name to “Love” by posting a picture of his new driver’s license on Instagram. In the post, Combs shared a snap of his Florida license that reads “Sean Love Combs.” The news comes as Diddy first announced he was changing his name to Brother Love in 2017.

