Condom Sales Now Surging As People Are Ready To Mingle

Spring is in the air and Summer is not too far behind…

Condom sales are surging as more people are willing to leave their homes and start mingling again.  The industry saw demand plummet during the pandemic, as people stayed home and bars and restaurants were closed.  Well, not anymore.  A market research firm IRI, says sales are up more than 23-percent from mid-March through mid-April as restrictions and social distancing measures have eased worldwide.  There was a more than four percent decline in condom sales in 2020.

Source | Yahoo

