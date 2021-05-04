Some local businesses incentivizing employees to get vaccinated

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — More than half the adults in the United States have gotten at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. As companies begin to think about bringing their employees back into the office, some are realizing vaccinations are a part of that.

A staple in Indianapolis for 116 years, Brian Shapiro is incentivizing his employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We are a part of the community and it’s important that my employees feel safe and customers are safe and people have a feeling that it’s safe,” Shapiro, owner of Shapiro’s Delicatessen, said. “Anybody that gets a shot, I give them $50. Second of all, I actually help people sign up.”

