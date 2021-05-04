The Indiana State Fair is coming back this summer

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair will return in late July after missing a year in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s fair will take place from Friday, July 30-Sunday, Aug. 22. A weekend will be added to the front of the fair schedule and the event will be closed each week on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The Indiana State Fair will dedicate this year’s theme to all things Indiana and “the resiliency of the Hoosier Spirit.”

According to fair officials, they have worked with the Indiana State Department of Health to plan the event. A final determination on health and safety protocols will be made in the coming months.

People will be able to purchase general admission tickets, parking passes and Midway wristbands online. Ticket and parking pricing will be announced in June.

