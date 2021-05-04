Indy
HomeIndy

The Indiana State Fair is coming back this summer

Inspire Her: Watch The Replay
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
STATE FAIR INDY

Source: STATE FAIR INDY / CS

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair will return in late July after missing a year in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s fair will take place from Friday, July 30-Sunday, Aug. 22. A weekend will be added to the front of the fair schedule and the event will be closed each week on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The Indiana State Fair will dedicate this year’s theme to all things Indiana and “the resiliency of the Hoosier Spirit.”

According to fair officials, they have worked with the Indiana State Department of Health to plan the event. A final determination on health and safety protocols will be made in the coming months.

People will be able to purchase general admission tickets, parking passes and Midway wristbands online. Ticket and parking pricing will be announced in June.

Read more from WRTV here

Family Fun , indiana , Indiana State Fair , indiana state fair re-opens , INDY News , summer , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
DJ Quik Burned Death Row Records Royalty Check On Instagram Live
 8 hours ago
05.04.21
Irv Gotti Apologizes For Remarks About DMX’s Death
 9 hours ago
05.04.21
Picture Of The 5 Deep Carter Family Lights Up Social Media
 9 hours ago
05.04.21
Watch Lil Wayne Give A Heartfelt Tribute to DMX
 24 hours ago
05.04.21
Model Monday: Veronica Campos Went From Creative Strategist To Campaign Star
 1 day ago
05.04.21
13 items
Old Candace Owens COVID Tweet Comes Back To Haunt Her Like The Ghost of Her Edges
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Brian Tyree Henry Reunites with His “Atlanta” Castmates in London for the First Time in Three Years
 1 day ago
05.04.21
10 items
Black Panther 2 Gets Proper Title ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, Twitter Approves
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Drake Accused Of Breaking Up Man’s Engagement With Beautiful Singer
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Video Of NFL Player’s Bizarre Arrest In Miami Released
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Two Men Pretending To Be Wu-Tang Clan Members Sentenced To Prison For Fraud
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Lil Wayne Pays Homage To DMX During Trillerfest Set [Video]
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Jay-Z Closes Sale Of TIDAL To Jack Dorsey’s Square
 2 days ago
05.03.21
10 items
#JayZ: Fans Praise Jay-Z’s Bars On DJ Khaled’s “SORRY NOT SORRY”
 3 days ago
05.03.21
Photos
Close