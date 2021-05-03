Mental Health Awareness
Start a Conversation About Mental Health

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and you can celebrate

by starting a conversation.

Mental Health Awareness Month

Reach out to people who you haven’t spoken to in a while. Check in and find out if they need any support. It can feel strange or awkward to reach out to someone who may need your assistance. But friends and family members may not feel comfortable asking for help.

One way to start a conversation is to simply ask your loved ones how they are doing. Just saying, “Do you need to talk? What can I do to be there for you?” Calling or sending a text message is an easy way to brighten someone’s day. Just letting someone talk and reminding them that you’re there for them may be all that your loved one needs.

Supported by Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center where all clients are treated with dignity, confidentiality and respect. If you or a loved one needs help, get the help you need. For more information call 317-880-8491 or visit eskenazihealth.edu. Remember You Are Not Alone.

