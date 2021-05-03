Loverman Tips of The Day
Apps That Help With Long-Distance Love

Inspire Her: Watch The Replay
Young woman waves at friend while video chatting outdoors with smart phone

Source: Courtney Hale / Getty

Between

Between is like a private digital love journal for you and your partner. On it, you can make customized selfie GIPHs and emoticons to add a little special touch to your messages. I

Desire

Desire is great for long-distance couples, as well as super busy couples. If you like the Dare portion of Truth or Dare and are willing to get a little adventurous, this is the app for you.

 

We-Connect

The We-Connect app syncs up to We-Vibe vibrators, so you and your partner can pleasure each other from afar. Connect your app to your partner’s vibrator, and you can control the intensity,

WeFeel

WeFeel creates fun, interactive games and challenges designed to help long-distance lovers get to know one another better. Through its thoughtful and creative questions,

 

Photos
Close