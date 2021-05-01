Good News
Big Sean Teams Up With His Mother To Launch Video Series Centered On Mental Wellness

“I hope people can take it for what it’s worth and be inspired to dive way deeper into it,” said the rapper.

Whether it’s through his lyrics or being candid on Instagram, rapper Big Sean has been forthright about his bouts with depression and anxiety, and he is continuing to use his wellness journey to empower and inspire others who can identify with his experiences. According to the Detroit Free Press, the music artist—whose real name is Sean Anderson—is launching a video series for Mental Health Awareness Month.

The series—which will be featured across his Sean Anderson Foundation’s digital channels—will include candid conversations between him and his mother Myra Anderson about an array of wellness practices including sleeping methods, healthy eating habits, the power of shifting your mindset and meditation. The “Deep Reverence” rapper says he wanted to create a safe space where individuals can gain insight and tips to help cultivate a solid foundation for wellness. “They’re things that have helped me get to places in my life that I probably wouldn’t have gotten to, the things I’ve manifested and created,” Sean said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “It’s helpful for sure, so I hope people can take it for what it’s worth and be inspired to dive way deeper into it.” The mother-son duo says beyond this video series they’d like to lead other efforts centered on the importance of mental wellness. The first video will debut on May 1.

Projects like the one created by Big Sean and his mother are needed as the pandemic has exacerbated mental health obstacles for many. According to the Pew Research Center, nearly 21 percent of U.S. adults are experiencing high levels of psychological distress.

Several rappers have used their platforms to spread awareness about wellness. Last year, Chicago native Common launched a YouTube series dubbed Com&Well that focused on the importance of self-care and captured how he practices mindfulness.

Big Sean Teams Up With His Mother To Launch Video Series Centered On Mental Wellness  was originally published on newsone.com

