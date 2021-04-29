Entertainment Buzz
Black Rob's Funeral To Be Livestreamed On Diddy's Network

The late Black Rob is going to honored with a Homegoing Celebration. Rob’s former Bad Boy Records labelmate Mark Curry announced earlier this week that Friday’s event will be livestreamed on Diddy’s REVOLT TV network. The “Woah” rapper passed away on April 17th. The news comes after Diddy received backlash from fans with many accusing the Hip Hop mogul of not stepping in sooner to help Rob.

https://www.revolt.tv/news/2021/4/28/22407727/black-rob-funeral-plans

