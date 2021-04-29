Music
Study: Rap Music Benefits Surgeons In Operating Room

So there’s a new study suggests that rap music helps surgeons in the operating room. Researchers at Heidelberg University Medical School in Germany have discovered that Hip Hop and classical music makes surgeons more efficient, while rock and radio music is less effective. The operating room isn’t the only environment rap music has proven to benefit. During a recent study, researchers found that a combination of Hip Hop and coffee resulted in better reaction times while driving.

Almost makes you want to stay awake for a procedure huh?

Here’s more on the story:

https://hiphopdx.com/news/id.61820/title.rap-music-proven-to-benefit-surgeons-in-the-operating-room#

