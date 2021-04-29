Hot Spot: Lil Kim Announces The Release Of Her Memoir, “The Queen Bee” [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Lupita Nyong’o has finally opened up about her feelings on returning to film for Black Panther. She says filming without Chadwick Boseman will be extremely hard as the passing of her castmate is still extremely hard for her.  Sources say that Director Ryan Coogler has reshaped the movie to honor T’Challa, who was played by Boseman who lost his battle to colon cancer last August.

Lil Kim is finally telling her story in a memoir.  She says that many people think they know her, but they have no idea.  The book is set to drop on November 2, 2021.

[caption id="attachment_936412" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Kevin Winter / Getty[/caption] The loss of Chadwick Boseman earlier this year left a void in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, leaving many wondering how the Black Panther franchise would move forward. During Disney’s investor event, it was announced that the sequel for the celebrated film will see a 2022 release but the studio has elected not to recast King T’Challa. “Black Panther 2, opening July 8, 2022, is being written & directed by Ryan Coogler. Honoring Chadwick Boseman’s legacy & portrayal of T’Challa, @MarvelStudios will not recast the character but will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film,” read a tweet from Disney’s main account, confirming what many expected. Boseman, 43, brought a certain charm and grace to the role of the titular character, and replacing him would have been next to impossible. Instead, the film should give plenty of light to T’Challa’s genius sister Shuri, and explore the vast kingdom of Wakanda. We’ve grabbed a handful of the reactions to the news below. — Photo: Getty RELATED NEWS: Disney+ Is Ready To Give Marvel Heads All They Can Handle For The New Year Disney+ Pays Homage To Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Black Panther’ For The King’s Birthday HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

