Quizzes
HomeQuizzes

Name That Black TV Mom [QUIZ]

Inspire Her: Watch The Replay
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Name That Black TV Mom Quiz Graphic

Source: iOne / iOne

 

Black moms have been gracing our television sets for generations, giving us entertainment, life lessons, and the joy of seeing our own parent’s likeness on the big screen. The Black TV mom is an icon in her own right. She personifies beauty, strength, love, and the occasional ass-whooping our favorite TV characters deserved. Many of us were even raised by these great fictional women, taking teachable moments from their shows and bringing them into our own real-life experiences.

 

To celebrate Black TV Mom greatness and to test your black card, we’re created the “Name That Black TV Mom” interactive quiz to see if you really know your Black TV Moms.

RELATED: 12 Black TV Mamas We Wish Raised Us

 

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
The Weeknd Calls The Grammys Corrupt, Boycott Still In Effect
 9 hours ago
05.05.21
Shekinah Jo Spills Tea on Tiny Leaving Her Out to Dry, Allegedly
 16 hours ago
05.05.21
Vivica A. Fox: Khloé Kardashian Should Not Be a Doormat for Tristan Thompson
 21 hours ago
05.05.21
Bag Collection: Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg Partner With Bic For EZ Reach Lighter
 23 hours ago
05.05.21
Yamiche Alcindor Named Host of ‘Washington Week’ on PBS
 1 day ago
05.04.21
10 items
No Joke: Tory Lanez & Chris Brown Announce Joint Project, Twitter Reminds Everyone of the Obvious
 1 day ago
05.05.21
10 items
Don Lemon Tears Into Rick Santorum’s Racist Native American Attack
 1 day ago
05.05.21
DJ Quik Burned Death Row Records Royalty Check On Instagram Live
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Irv Gotti Apologizes For Remarks About DMX’s Death
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Picture Of The 5 Deep Carter Family Lights Up Social Media
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Watch Lil Wayne Give A Heartfelt Tribute to DMX
 2 days ago
05.04.21
Model Monday: Veronica Campos Went From Creative Strategist To Campaign Star
 2 days ago
05.04.21
13 items
Old Candace Owens COVID Tweet Comes Back To Haunt Her Like The Ghost of Her Edges
 2 days ago
05.04.21
Brian Tyree Henry Reunites with His “Atlanta” Castmates in London for the First Time in Three Years
 2 days ago
05.04.21
Photos
Close