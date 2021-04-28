Willow Smith Reveals That She Is Polyamorous

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

‘Red Table Talk’ has returned to Facebook with a brand new episode and this one is centered on the youngest host on the show – Willow Smith.

Willow has revealed something about herself that will get a lot of attention.

She has announced that she “supports the polyamorous lifestyle but she doesn’t have much sex.”

In an interview with co-hosts, mother Jada Pinkett-Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, she reveals how she “couldn’t see myself going past two outside of myself.”

From EURweb:

“Let’s say you haven’t always been the person wanting sex all the time, but your partner is. Are you going to be the person to say, ‘Just because I don’t have these needs, you can’t have them either?’” She continued, “That’s one of the reasons why I was interested in poly because I was introduced to it through kind of a nonsexual lens. In my friend group, I’m the only polyamorous person and I have the least sex out of all of my friends.” When it comes to marriage, Willow said, “The history of marriage really irks me.”

Willow says that “the history of marriage as a whole and what it has represented over the years, for women in particular.”

She feels that “the only way that I would get married is — let’s say me and my partner or partners wants to help people, and we need to put our finances together in order to make that vision happen.”

To see more of Willow’s revelation, watch the entire “Table” episode below:

