Samsung Unveils New Galaxy Book Pro 360 & Galaxy Book Pro Are Geared For Mobile First Users

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Samsung’s new Galaxy Book laptop lineup is taking its cues from Galaxy smartphones.

This year, Samsung has been very busy. The company recently launched its new affordable Galaxy A Series smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (the best smartphone on the market), the excellent Galaxy Bud Pro earbuds. Now, the Korean tech giant is rolling out a pair of new laptops.

Wednesday (Apr.28), Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy Book Pro 360 ($1199) and Galaxy Book Pro ($999) laptops. The new laptops are a combination of powerful performance and the mobile DNA of a Samsung Galaxy smartphone. These new computing devices feature AMOLED displays that Samsung promises will take your “entertainment to the next level” by delivering rich colors and sharp screens, something we have become used to from Samsung by using their smartphones while at the same time not jacking up your eyes.

The displays are Eye Care-certified by SGS and produce less blue light emissions than standard LCD screens. With the help of Intelligent Color Engine, it “will automatically fine-tune your color space depending on the task at hand.” Both models come with 1080p screens and come in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch options.

What sets the new Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 is the design. The Galaxy Book Pro is the standard clamshell designed laptop that is $100 cheaper, while the Galaxy Book pro 360 is a versatile device that users can convert into a tablet, has a touch screen, and comes with its own S-Pen.

Both models are Samsung’s thinnest laptops yet, coming in just over 11 millimeters thin and only weighing about 2 to 3 pounds, a huge plus for someone who always carries their laptop with them everywhere, and that is most people today.

The devices also keep Samsung’s mystic energy. The Galaxy Book Pro comes in Mystic Blue and Mystic Silver, while the Galaxy Book Pro 360 arrives in Mystic Navy and Mystic Bronze, delivering two of the most elegant and sleek-looking devices on the market. Both Galaxy Book Pro models feature new redesigned Pro Keyboards that, according to Samsung, will limit the noise of pounding keys throughout the day.

When it comes to connection ports, the Galaxy Book Pro features one Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port, one standard USB-C port, one USB-A port, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 also has one Thunderbolt 4 port, two standard USB-C ports, headphone jack, microSD card reader, plus an optional 5G SIM slot. The Galaxy Book 360 has an advantage over the standard Galaxy Book Pro model with the ability to connect to faster cellular networks in supported areas. At launch, it will be Wi-Fi only. 5G variations will launch sometime later this year.

Under the hood, both models come with 11th Gen Intel Core processors, up to 16GB of RAM that should handle multitasking with 512GB of solid-state drive storage. The 15-inch Galaxy Book Pro 360 does come with an optional 1TB drive. Both models also feature a 720p webcam and Dolby Atmos speakers.

Taking cues from Apple when it comes to its devices seamlessly working with each other, Samsung also brings that same energy. Galaxy tablet users can now use it as a secondary display for the Galaxy Book Pro, just like how Mac users do the same with their iPad through Apple’s sidecar tech.

Galaxy Smartphone users can also easily transfer photos to their Galaxy Book Pro or Pro 360 without having to worry about losing any special effects like super slow motion. Swapping your Galaxy Buds Pro between your phone and Galaxy Bud Pro also is easier thanks to Easy Bluetooth eliminating the need to go into the PC’s Bluetooth menu. There is also a Smart Switch feature that allows instant transfer of settings and files from your old, old Windows laptop to your Galaxy Book.

Both the Galaxy Book Pro and Book Pro 360 are now available for pre-order via Samsung, which will ensure you get it when they being shipping on May 14. If you order directly through Samsung, you can get either a $150 eCertificate or a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro.

—

Photos: Samsung

Samsung Unveils New Galaxy Book Pro 360 & Galaxy Book Pro Are Geared For Mobile First Users was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: