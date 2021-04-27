Celebrity News
Judge Throws Out Wade Robson’s Molestation Lawsuit Against Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson’s name can now live on with more honor. A judge has tossed Wade Robson’s lawsuit claiming the pop star molested him as a child.

As spotted on The Washington Post, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark A. Young has approved Jackson estate’s request to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Wade Robson in 2013.

“There is no evidence supporting plaintiff’s contention that defendants exercised control over Jackson,” the judge wrote in the ruling documentation. “The evidence further demonstrates that defendants had no legal ability to control Jackson, because Jackson had complete and total ownership of the corporate defendants.”

This decision mirrors the same dismissal of a lawsuit filed on the behalf of James Safechuck. Both men made allegations against the “Man In The Mirror” singer in the 2019 HBO film Leaving Neverland. While the promotional trailer garnered a lot of support for the accusers it was found that the documentary was riddled with several lies and half-truths. Nevertheless, Vince Finaldi, attorney for Robson and Safechuck, said the ruling has “fatal flaws” and that it will be appealed.

“If allowed to stand, the decision would set a dangerous precedent that would leave thousands of children working in the entertainment industry vulnerable to sexual abuse by persons in places of power,” Finaldi said in a statement.

Naturally, the Jackson estate’s legal representative thinks otherwise. “Wade Robson has spent the last 8 years pursuing frivolous claims in different lawsuits against Michael Jackson’s estate and companies associated with it,” said attorney Jonathan Steinsapir. “Yet a judge has once again ruled that Robson’s claims have no merit whatsoever, that no trial is necessary.”

