Apple Store Welcomes Earth Day

Source: VCG / Getty

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Apple is planning to invest in a new facility in Indiana.

The tech company made the announcement early Monday morning, saying its plans to open a “state-of-the-art” distribution center in Clayton, Indiana.

Apple says it plans to invest $100 million in the Hoosier State over the next several years to establish the center.

“Indiana’s healthy, business-friendly ecosystem continues to bring innovative, cutting-edge companies like Apple to the Hoosier State,” said Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb. “I couldn’t be more grateful that with a world of options to choose from, Apple selected our state to put down new roots. We’re excited for this tremendous investment, the 500 new career opportunities it brings to Hoosiers and what this commitment means for Apple’s potential future growth in Indiana.”

Apple says the investment will bring 500 new jobs to Indiana by the end of 2024.

“At this moment of recovery and rebuilding, Apple is doubling down on our commitment to US innovation and manufacturing with a generational investment reaching communities across all 50 states,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We’re creating jobs in cutting-edge fields — from 5G to silicon engineering to artificial intelligence — investing in the next generation of innovative new businesses, and in all our work, building toward a greener and more equitable future.”

According to the company, hiring has already started.

 

 

Source: https://www.wishtv.com/news/local-news/apple-announces-plan-to-invest-in-hendricks-county-facility/?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+WISHTV_News+%28WISHTV.com+%7C+Indianapolis%2C+IN+-+News%29 – Adam Staten

