Dr. Anthony Fauci is an American physician-scientist and immunologist that has gone viral by helping Americans understand coronavirus and the current vaccines on the market.  As of today, every 16-year-old is able to be vaccinated and the Johnson & Johnson has now been placed on a pause.

Dr. Fauci shares insight into the vaccine’s protection with the new coronavirus strains and why even though you’re vaccinated, it’s important to wear your mask.

Dr. Fauci Shares How Current Vaccines Fight Against COVID-19 Variants [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

