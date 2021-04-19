Dating After Recent Divorce

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Goal #1: Make sure you are emotionally whole.

Healing is essential, as is becoming the person you want to be and the type of partner you want to attract.

Goal #2: Identify what you learned from your marriage.

Regardless of why the marriage ended, there are always lessons that you can take with you into your next relationship.

Goal #3: Don’t date before the divorce is final.

Goal #4: Go slow. Be sure you’re dating for the right reasons. Letting loneliness lead you back into the dating pool can cause you to get involved prematurely just to have someone versus the right one.

