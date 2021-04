WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Be Positive

Make sure your profile is as welcoming online as your personality is offline.

Be Authentic

Use the digital wall to allow you to express yourself freely, without judgment. You don’t want to put on airs like you’re someone you are not.

Keep Photos Friendly

Take the time to choose your photos wisely. Don’t just upload any old bathroom selfie and call it a day.

