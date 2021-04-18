Beginner’s Guide To Bringing Food Into The Bedroom

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Cherries

You can incorporate cherries into your sex life in a lot of ways. You can simply pop one in your mouth and pass it back and forth between you and your partner’s mouths.

Syrup

Sticky but sweet. Spread some honey on your partner’s nipples and lick it off, or have him do the same for you.

Strawberries

Get a bowl of strawberries and a bowl of melted chocolate and put them side by side. Make sure the chocolate has cooled enough for your comfort but is still in liquid form. Have your partner dip each strawberry in the chocolate and hand-feed it to you.

A blindfolded taste test

You can do this with almost any food you want, but it’s a good idea to stick to the sensual stuff like fruit, chocolate, oysters…things like that. Have your partner sit in a chair blindfolded (or lie in bed nude,

CLICK HERE AND READ MORE

Also On 106.7 WTLC: