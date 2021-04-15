IMPD arrests woman involved in weekend shooting of 5-year-old at Skateland

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have made an arrest in the weekend shooting of a 5-year-old at Skateland, they announced Wednesday.

The shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, when officers were were dispatched to a report of a person shot at Skateland, located on the city’s northwest side. When they arrived, officers found a 5-year-old with a gunshot wound.

The child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children with non-life threatening injuries.

According to preliminary charging documents, a woman involved in the incident was taken into custody on Tuesday, and has not been formally charged at this time.

