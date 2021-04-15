Indy
New vaccine clinic opens on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A new vaccine clinic is now open in one of the areas some people said needed it most, the northeast side of Indianapolis.

The Marion County Health Department opened the clinic near 33rd Street and Post Road on Wednesday. The goal is to increase accessibility to the vaccine in that part of Indianapolis.

Accessibility, closeness and cleanliness were three of the things one woman at the clinic said she was looking for when trying to find a spot for her parents to get vaccinated.

“I think it’s very important because the more clinics there are, the more people that have access,” Kim Campbell, of Indianapolis said.

“This is a very sparse area… it would probably take longer than 30 minutes for anyone to find a vaccination site here,” Dr. Virginia Caine, Director of the Marion County Health Department said. “We are providing resources to the folks who may really need it the most, especially those hard to reach populations that may come from a low income standpoint where they may have resources.”

The clinic has same day appointments available and will be open Tuesday through Saturday.

Read more from WRTV here

