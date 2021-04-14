Indianapolis begins planning process for former Oaktree Apartments site

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and City-County Councillor La Keisha Jackson announced that the city is in the beginning stages of a planning process for the redevelopment of the 19-acre former Oaktree Apartments site, located on Indy’s far east side near 42nd Street and Post Road.

“I’m excited to announce the City has chosen Meticulous Design + Architecture and the DAVID RUBIN Land Collective to lead the Master Planning process for the former Oaktree site,” Mayor Hogsett said. “Today’s announcement about this transformative redevelopment marks another important milestone in this collaboration of Far Eastside community stakeholders.”

Meticulous Design + Architecture is a local Black-owned firm that specializes in civic architecture and will lead the process of robust partner, resident, and wider community engagement strategy throughout the planning process. The plan to guide the future development of the site is expected to be completed in 2021.

