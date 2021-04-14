Legendary Pacers coach and broadcaster Bobby ‘Slick’ Leonard dies at age 88

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Bobby “Slick” Leonard, who led the Indiana Pacers to three ABA championships as a hall of fame coach, has died. He was 88.

The Pacers confirmed Leonard’s death on Tuesday in a statement from team owners Herb and Steve Simon in which they called Leonard “the spirit of our franchise.”

“With a charisma, intensity, and wit to match his nickname, Slick made us champions,” the statement said. “He was our biggest fan and our most loving critic, and he personified Pacers basketball for generations of Hoosier families.

“Most importantly, though, Slick and Nancy are our family, and his passing leaves an unfillable void in the hearts of everyone associated with this organization. We keep the entire Leonard family in our prayers, and we recognize and honor Slick for what he meant to our state both on and off the court.”

