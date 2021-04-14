DMX Posthumous Album Completed

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

It seems that the Late DMX is potentially rolling out with new music in the wake of his death. News outlets reported that X had completed a full album prior to his death that was scheduled to arrive this summer. Members of the late rapper’s camp say they plan to move to forward with the release but it’s unclear when. In addition to the late Pop Smoke, Griselda’s Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine and Benny The Butcher are said to appear on the untitled project.

Here’s more on the story:

https://hiphopdx.com/news/id.61533/title.dmxs-1st-post-prison-album-for-def-jam-ruff-ryders-was-finished-prior-to-his-death#signup

