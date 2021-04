WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

DMX’s family released a statement regarding a few rumors that have been receiving traction over the past few days. To set the record straight, the family doesn’t need assistance in covering his funeral costs. They want to warn fans of scammers who are trying to raise money for the family and funeral costs.

In a statement, the family says, “There have been a few rumors following our loved one, Earl Simmons’ passing that we’d like to clear up. We are not selling any merch or raising money for Earl’s funeral. If anyone is requesting for money for his funeral please be aware the person is a scammer. We will keep the public posted on funeral/memorial service arrangements.”

Source: https://pagesix.com/2021/04/13/dmxs-family-speaks-out-on-memorial-plans-master-recordings/

Also On 106.7 WTLC: