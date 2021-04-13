CLOSE
Keep Your Insecurities And Anxieties From Ruining A Perfectly Good Relationship
First Seek the help of a professional
Use a journal
Anxious thoughts are so powerful because they can cause you to act on imagined threats. Getting insecure thoughts out of your head and writing them down on paper can make them less powerful and help you to regain perspective.
Do a self-check before you act
One of the greatest challenges of struggling with insecurity in a relationship is not acting on or every unfounded fear that crosses your mind.
Build yourself up
Investing in yourself is not only a way to raise your self-esteem.
Also On 106.7 WTLC: