Still Canceled?: Lil Mama “Hasn’t Heard Back” From Jay Z & Alicia Keys After Apologizing

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Mama still can’t shake the stink off that epic cringe-worthy moment when she crashed Jay Z and Alicia Keys’ stage performance almost a decade ago, and it’s not without effort.

According to MadameNoire, a follower hopped into her comment section on Instagram after the rapper posted a new freestyle over the recently deceased DMX’s “Get At Me Dog” beat. Displeased with her recent actions, the heckling fan predictably mentioned her VMAs debacle while shaming her.

“I thought they canceled you back when you jumped up on stage with Alicia and Jay Z?” the user said to Lil Mama. To much surprise, the rapper responded and revealed that both Jay Z and Alicia Keys were not interested in her olive branch for peace.

“I entered the industry as a teenage Black girl from Brooklyn & Harlem NY. These situations are with mature adults at least 10 years my senior,” she explained in her reply about the “Empire State of Mind” artists. “I reached out in private to create an opportunity for communication and clarity. I haven’t heard back from either party yet. With that, continuously misrepresenting my brand in public won’t be tolerated….”

If you remember, the Harlem native attended the VMA awards in 2009 and danced her way to join the stage with Jay Z and Alicia Keys uninvited — even ignoring Beyonce’s failed interception as she bypassed her toward the steps — and crashed their legendary performance of “Empire State Of Mind.” By the end of the moment, the seasoned performers concluded their song with a rehearsed pose and displeased facial expressions while the intruder stood front and center, matching their stance.

It was the rookie mistake that ruined her promising career before it started.

Both Jay Z and Alicia Keys have spoken publicly on the matter during interviews and didn’t mince words when describing the preparation involved in crafting their performance, only for it to be ruined by a “Lip Gloss” rapper.

“To interrupt that moment for us, I don’t think that was the right thing to do,” the Brooklyn mogul told Angie Martinez. “It was a lot of planning that went into that performance. To disrupt that was outta line.”

The “If I Ain’t Got You” singer echoed the sentiments in a separate interview on the “Today Show”: “ “We can appreciate her being overwhelmed and inspired. But we would have appreciated it if she would have did it from her seat.”

Lil Mama has made headlines recently after publically stating she was starting a “Heterosexual Rights Movement” following disparaging comments about the LGBTQ community in response to a conversation about Zaya Wade, of all people.

“So children are too young to smoke cigarettes, too young to drink alcohol, too young to get a drivers license, too young to go to a club, too young to gamble, too young to rent a car, but old enough to cut off their genitals and/or “change” their gender? This is insanity #America.”

Still Canceled?: Lil Mama “Hasn’t Heard Back” From Jay Z & Alicia Keys After Apologizing was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: